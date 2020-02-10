NXIVM's Keith Raniere Allegedly Created an 'Empowerment Group' to Recruit Asian Women for Sex

Image : Getty

NXIVM—the “self-help organization” lead by Keith Raniere that was actually a cult and possessed a secret wing that coerced women into sex through blackmail—has yet another damning accusation . Turns out, some of the sex abuse was also, allegedly racist.

According to Times Union, a daily paper that services the NXIVM hub of Albany, Raniere created an “empowerment group” called “One Asian” to recruit East Asian women for sex. He also attempted to establish another group targeting women in sororities called “Ten C,” which stood for “The Emperor Has No Clothes.”

A newly filed federal lawsuit against Raniere alleges that he and his associates successfully lured over 100 women for One Asian, The Times Union reports. “‘One Asian’ offered a special curriculum that Raniere tailored to what he characterized as women raised with more ‘masculine values’ than Western women,” the lawsuit reads. “According to Raniere, this combination of female genetics and ‘masculine attributes,’ such as discipline and self-denial,” made the woman he recruited “virtually ‘perfect humans.’” Thus, he selected women who specifically met “Raniere’s criteria for potentially suitable sexual partners,” the document states. One of the platniffs, a Canadian woman chosen to lead One Asian, said Raniere’s right hand/Smallville actor Allison Mack told her sex was “no big deal” and “just like playing tennis.”

According to The New York Times, NXIVM’s many programs became “increasingly misogynistic over time,” including indoctrination that instructed women that they did not deserve equal pay because they need to quit their jobs to have children, and that men are meant to be polyamorous while women are meant to be monogamous.

In June 2019, Keith Raniere was found guilty on seven counts, including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking. He is expected to be sentenced in Brooklyn on April 16.