Smallville actor Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday morning ahead of an April 29 trial date and just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in her case, Page Six reports.



Mack admitted to extortion, forced labor, keeping a “slave,” and participating in DOS, the secretive wing of NXIVM alleged to have been a sex “slave” cult, which she described as being “designed to make [women “slaves”] think they could suffer serious harm” if they did not “perform services” for her and other high-ranking members, including co-founder Keith Raniere.

Mack addressed the courtroom:

“I must take full responsibility for my conduct. I am very sorry for my role in this case. I am very sorry to my family and to the good people I hurt through my misguided adherence to [Nxivm leader] Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

She is the third person involved in the NXIVM case to plead guilty, following Nancy Salzman, co-founder and President of the organization, and her daughter Lauren Salzman in the last few weeks.

Mack faces 20 years in prison, but as Page Six points out, “It was not clear if she has a cooperation deal with the government, and her lawyers declined to comment.”

Raniere is still scheduled to stand trial April 29.