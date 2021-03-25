Image : Jason Merritt ( Getty Images )

Beloved Emmy-winning actor Jessica Walter, perhaps best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on the television series Arrested Development, has died at age 80.



Walter’s career spans six decades, as her first screen credit, per IMDB was the serial drama Love of Life, in which Walter was cast at 17 years old. Since then, Walter has been a part of too many important contributions to the American pop culture zeitgeist to list, everything from the Clint Eastwood thriller Play Misty for Me to Murder She Wrote, and The Love Boat. More recently, Walter has become an icon for her voice work in Archer and, of course, her inimitable performance as the icy-yet-perfect matriarch of the Bluth family, Lucille.

In my home, the Walter line that gets bandied about weekly, coupled with my terrible imitation of her pitch-perfect deadpan delivery is: “[Lindsay] thinks I’m too critical. That’s another fault of hers.” But there are literally hundreds of others. Jessica Walter was just that good.

She is survived by her daughter Brooke Bowman, senior vice president of drama programming at Fox Entertainment, and her grandson Micah Heymann:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Bowman said in a statement. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

The family asks that donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind in lieu of flowers.