Never Change Your Hair, Internet Boyfriends

Maria Sherman
noah centineo
Image: Getty

Today I speak not as a blogger, but as a person prone to internet horniness. When there is a new man to crush on– a Hot Priest or Oscar Isaac to know about–I make myself ready and available to be destroyed. It is the only time I want to participate in pop culture conversation. I’ll tweet, “Harry Styles should step on my neck,” when new pictures of him emerge online and you know what, I’ll mean it. I will, however, rue the day he or any other Internet Boyfriend decides to get a haircut. They simply should find their singular style and hold onto it for dear life. Horny fans aren’t always loyal, after all.

Sometimes paying a trip to the barber results in a pleasing look no one expected to work. It is the exception to the rule, and the best and/or most recent example of that I can think of is when Chris Messina bleached his hair an icy, Malfoy-blonde but kept his salt and pepper beard intact. No one can explain why it worked, it just simply did. I wish the same could be said for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo. He posted a picture of his new buzzcut on his Instagram Story Tuesday and judging by the few headlines I’ve encountered about it, “Fans Have Thoughts.”

Personally, I think he looks great, but clearly his messy brunette Peter Kavinsky curls was a far superior look. He could’ve saved everyone the heartbreak and kept the glorious locks he was born with—instead, this:

Screenshot: Noah Centineo’s Instagram Story

At least now I know when he makes his inevitable pivot to serious-war-film-actor in the next five or so years, he’ll look good with a Jarhead high-and-tight. Oorah, heartthrob. Ooorah.

Other hunks, take note: keep the haircut you had when everyone feel in love with you until you physically cannot reproduce it any more. Please.

Maria Sherman
Senior Writer, Jezebel. Opinions expressed here do not reflect my own.

