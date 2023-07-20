Nebraska Teen Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail for Self-Managed Abortion

On Thursday, a Nebraska judge sentenced 19-year-old Celeste Burgess to 90 days in jail and two years of probation on charges related to ending her pregnancy with abortion pills, according to News Channel Nebraska. She was 17 at the time of the incident in April 2022 but was charged as an adult last August; she pled guilty this spring to one felony charge of concealing or abandoning a dead body in exchange for prosecutors dropping two misdemeanor charges. She had faced up to two years in prison. Her mother, Jessica, ordered the abortion pills and is awaiting sentencing on separate charges.



Self-managed abortion isn’t illegal in Nebraska—it’s only explicitly banned in two states, Nevada and South Carolina—but prosecutors can and do criminalize people for abortion, miscarriage, and stillbirth by charging them under other statutes. States have criminalized people for their pregnancy outcomes for decades even while​​ Roe v. Wade stood, but advocates worry these types of charges will only become more frequent as millions of people live under state abortion bans.

Advertisement

The investigation began in April 2022 after someone tipped off the police about a stillbirth and the disposal of remains. Madison County prosecutors claim that Celeste was about 29 weeks pregnant when she had the stillbirth. She and her mother burned and buried the remains with the help of another person last spring before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe.

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Jezebel, police obtained Celeste’s medical records and noted one appointment in early March 2022 where she was estimated to be 23 weeks and two days pregnant. (It’s not known when Celeste first learned she was pregnant or when she told her mother.) At the time, Nebraska banned abortions 22 weeks after the last menstrual period, or 20 weeks post-fertilization, which meant care after that point was unavailable in clinics or hospitals. (The state has since passed a 12-week ban that’s currently in effect but facing legal challenges.) Still, these laws apply to licensed abortion providers, not people self-managing their own terminations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Police said that, when they questioned Celeste and Jessica in late April 2022, Celeste checked Facebook messages with her mother to confirm the date of the stillbirth. Police then sent a warrant to Meta and the company complied and shared the messages, in which the pair allegedly discussed ending Celeste’s pregnancy with abortion pills that Jessica had ordered. (Meta said the warrant did not mention abortion, only an investigation into a stillbirth.) A friend also told police she was there when Celeste took the first pill and said there were several computers at the Burgess home. Following that conversation, police sought additional warrants on June 15, 2022, for computers, phones, and tablets. Police charged Celeste and Jessica in early August 2022.

Jessica Burgess faces two years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges in exchange for dropping two others. She will be sentenced on September 22. Tanner Barnhill, the 21-year-old man who helped them bury the remains, got probation.

Advertisement

The Burgess case illustrates how it’s often other people who kick off the pregnancy criminalization process. An If/When/How report from 2022 found that, in 61 cases where adults were investigated for pregnancy outcomes, 26 percent were reported to police by friends or family, while 45 percent were reported by care professionals, including doctors, nurses, and social workers.

Elizabeth Ling, senior helpline counsel at If/When/How, told Jezebel in a statement she was “disturbed” and “appalled” that, despite self-managed abortion not being illegal in Nebraska, prosecutors chose to punish a young person by weaponizing other laws against them. If/When/How runs the Repro Legal Helpline that offers legal information to U.S. abortion seekers with questions and can help connect people who’ve been arrested with resources.

Advertisement

“Every day I speak with people who are terrified that their abortion decision might put them at legal risk. That fear is pervasive, even in states that do not ban abortion, and in states like Nebraska that do not make it a crime to self-determine one’s own care,” Ling said. “People are reluctant to seek support from their communities, or share information with their health care providers, out of fear of criminalization. Today, the prosecutors in Nebraska have added to that climate of fear that keeps people from seeking healthcare, and proven again that the greatest danger to people who choose to self-determine their care are state actors that misuse their power.”

Ling added that no one should be criminalized for their pregnancy outcome. But the sad fact of the hyper-policed United States is that such arrests will continue.



Advertisement

People who need assistance self-managing a miscarriage or abortion can call the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline at (833) 246-2632 for confidential medical support, or the Repro Legal Helpline at (844) 868-2812 for confidential legal information and advice.