Miley Cyrus Is a 'Bratty Millennial' According to Her Mother

When I was 11, my parents paid many American dollars to buy seats for the family at a college bowl game. I do not remember how many dollars or what teams played because I spent the entire game reading My Sweet Audrina by V.C. Andrews, which I remember so well that two decades later I regularly recount its plot to my long-suffering friends while drunk. To this day, my parents are upset that I failed to appreciate that game and would probably very much agree with Tish Cyrus that “bratty millennials” are always looking at dumb things like V.C. Andrews novels and Instagram when they should be looking at football and sunsets.



Recently, while mother Tish was imploring daughter Miley to get off the dang internets and watch the sunset , Miley was deep in her Instagram documenting the clash of generations in real-time :

“My mom just called me ‘disgusting,’” Miley wrote in the post. “There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content.’ It’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial,’ which I do, but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?”

The sun sets every day, Miley, you can look at it tomorrow, or not. Don’t give in to boomer and Gen X pressure to look away from content and at real life . I didn’t, and here I am, indoors writing content about content all day for a living! [Page Six]

If her repeated failure to recognize co-stars wasn’t clue enough, Gwyneth Paltrow has just come right out and said she is sort of bored with the whole acting thing :

“I wouldn’t say I’m that passionate about [acting] anymore…I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career…at a certain point I felt like it wasn’t what I wanted to do …so I did a little pivot. ”

Her little pivot, of course, is away from making believe for just a few hours at a stretch and toward full-time huckstering, which does seem like a much bigger challenge. [People]