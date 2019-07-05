Image: via Getty

Yesterday, I was walking to the beach when I heard someone shout my name from across the street. I then spent several minutes looking at them as they frantically waved at me, but could not, for the life of me, figure out who they were. I tried to keep walking, but the friend I was with made me wait, and when the strange person crossed the street over to my side, I realized they were actually a good friend of mine. I am a real dummy, but I am also sympathetic to Gwyneth Paltrow, who does not know who Sebastian Stan is even though they have been in several movies together.

Earlier this week, Stan—who played Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, two films Paltrow is also in—posted an Instagram photo from Paris Fashion Week, of himself, fashion icons Valentino Garavani and Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Queen Goop. “Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time,” Stan wrote in the caption. “We are in the same film...”

Stan is neither a $50 enchanted crystal nor a particularly distinctive-looking celebrity, so it is not entirely crazy that Paltrow has not committed his face to memory. Still, this is part of a pattern—at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in 2018, Paltrow was caught on camera asking co-star Chris Pratt, re: another person at the premiere, “Who’s that?”

It was Sebastian Stan. Someone please get this dude a name-tag. [Instagram]

A man who claimed Kevin Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 when he was only 18 has dropped his civil lawsuit against the actor.

Page Six says the unnamed accuser filed a voluntary notice of dismissal earlier this week, having initially filed the civil suit at the end of June. It’s unclear whether he and Spacey have entered into a settlement agreement.

News of the alleged assault broke late last year— the alleged victim, who was working as a busboy at Nantucket’s Club Car restaurant—claimed Spacey plied him with alcohol before sticking his hand inside his pants and groping him for an extended period of time.

The Cape and Island District Attorney filed felony sexual assault charges against Spacey at the end of December; the criminal case is still ongoing, which may be why the civil lawsuit was dropped. [Page Six]