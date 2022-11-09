For the first time since her divorce from Jeffrey Epstein apologist and billionaire founder Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates has a new dude in her life. As Emrata would say, she’s entering her “bitch era.”

According to TMZ, French Gates, who was married to the Microsoft CEO and alleged creep for 27 years before their split in August 2021, is now dating former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. The duo have reportedly been seeing each other for the last several months and were photographed at a Nets and Celtics game back in April. As they say, the best way to get over someone is to get under someone else, and French Gates seems to be embracing Feral Girl Fall.



We don’t know much about Du Pre, other than he wrote a book called the “Prodigal Father,” is currently a communications specialist, and is 63. (I’m glad Melinda, 58, found a man who’s aged like a vintage Cab, although I would also have loved to have seen her go full cougar in the dating app ecosystem). Whoever he is, I sincerely hope this man helps Melinda heal from the walking human rights violation that is Bill Gates.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Bill and Melinda said in a joint statement at the time of their divorce. While they founded and ran the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together, French Gates later admitted that Bill’s coziness with Epstein, a convicted sex offender and prolific sex trafficker, was part of why she left him.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she said in an interview with CBS earlier this year. “[Epstein] was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women.”

“I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage,” she added.



Well now it’s her bitch era—which means it’s time for her to get every piece of herself back. And that includes cozying up with hunky former TV correspondents. Happy smooching!

