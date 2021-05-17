Bill Gates Swears He's a Good Dude

Image : AFP ( Getty Images )

In a series of scathing reports Sunday, The New York Times, Daily Beast, and Wall Street Journal wrote varying accounts of Bill Gates’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which was reportedly much closer than previously imagined. The Times also reported allegations that he had a “reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.” Now, Bill Gates’s spokesperson has firmly denied the latest crop of allegations leveled at the uber- billionaire, claiming that it is “extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published.”

In a statement to People Monday, a spokesperson for Gates claimed that an affair Gates had with an employee, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, was nearly 20 years ago and “ended amicably.” The spokesperson added: “It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances, and the timeline of Bill Gates’s divorce.” It continues:

“[The New York Times’s] characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others about philanthropy is inaccurate, including who participated. Similarly, any claim that Gates spoke of his marriage or Melinda in a disparaging manner is false. The claim of mistreatment of employees is also false. The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates’s divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it’s unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as ‘sources.’”

In a separate statement to People, a Microsoft spokesperson said that “Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000.” According to Microsoft, “A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern.” Sources who spoke with the Times also disputed characterizations of his behavior as “predatory,” despite testimonies to the contrary.



One woman told the Times that while on a business trip for the Gates Foundation, Bill said: “I want to see you. Will, you have dinner with me?” According to the woman, it made her uncomfortable. Other revelations in Sunday night’s reports included allegations that Gates would complain about his marriage to none other than Jeffrey Epstein, including advice from the now-dead predator on how to end his marriage. Gates’s spokesperson firmly denied this to the Daily Beast.



It used to be said that Kris Jenner worked harder than the devil. I’d venture a guess that Melinda’s publicist works even harder.

Matthew McConaughey is totally going to run for Governor.

Politico reports that the actor has been “making calls to influential people in Texas political circles, including a deep-pocketed Republican moderate and energy CEO.” Seems bad man!



Karl Rove is also in this Politico report, saying the usual Karl Rove nonsense. Of McConaughey’s potential run, the “strategist” said: “I find it improbable, but it’s not out of the question.” Others in Texas politics say it’s unlikely the actor could unseat Gov. Abbot due to his entrenched support among the state’s business owners.



According to Rove: “The question is: Would he run as a Republican? A Democrat? Independent? And where is he on the political scale? He says he has a funny phrase about being a hardcore centrist, but what party would he run under?” Well, if Rove had done his due diligence like I have, he would have known that in March, McConaughey told CNBC: “CEOs have more power now to influence where we go and make functional changes. The private sector has incredible power to change where we go from here.”



I think that explains everything about which banner he will run under, don’t you think, Karl Rove?

Justice for Jaymes Mansfield, who has the only good Youtube account anyway.

Shahs is back!



