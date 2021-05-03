Bill and Melinda Call It Quits

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Fresh off his attempt to deny everywhere that is not America access to the vaccine, Bill Gates has his next big venture all lined up: divorce, baby!

On Twitter, Gates shared the following Notes app press release:

The former Epstein acquaintance and Melinda Gates have been married 27 years, and together run their charitable organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which does something I’m sure. I just couldn’t tell any of you what exactly.



It’s also unclear why anyone would need to know this via Twitter, but I guess when one is a self-important billionaire, these sort of things feel necessary to stand on the internet’s street corner and yell about through a megaphone.



Image : BACKGRID ( Backgrid )

Self-driving Teslas sure are spooky. Like I’m supposed to believe that this piece of metal and machinery can safely escort me wherever it is I’m supposed to go with little assistance? I don’t trust it one bit—but Stevie Wonder does!

The star was seen out and about Sunday night with wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy and a security guard. According to photographers, the trio left celebrity hotspot Craig’s in an aforementioned Tesla, with Wonder behind the wheel.



Image : BACKGRID ( Backgrid )

Beep beep!



According to photographers at the scene, “his wife and security were very secure with the fact that Stevie was upfront manning the wheel.” Good for them! It was nice and warm last night in Los Angeles—the perfect weather for a spin around Melrose in a fancy, self-driving contraption.



Famous daughter of Teresa Giudice, Antonia, had something to say about her dad on TikTok.



Good for Antonia!

Imagine ghosting Ben Affleck on Raya. This lady is an icon!

