Meghan Markle's Father and Half-Sister Certainly Have a Lot to Say!

As we all sift through the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big interview with Oprah, it comes as no surprise that Meghan’s father Thomas and her nasty little half-sister Samantha (who looks like Samantha Jones, but isn’t) are relishing in the opportunity to slander their kin in the press.



Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain to share his thoughts and feelings about the interview and his daughter who, again, likely wishes he would stop saying things out loud in public. In Thomas’s mind, the monarchy isn’t racist, even though someone in that family expressed concern about the color of Archie’s skin, but that question was just not well-informed—a mistake born out of stupidity rather than virulent racism, he suggested .

“The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be — I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody … It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist,” he said on the TV. That’s a kind way of looking at it, but it’s also ignoring things like colonialism. So, you know, I guess he’s trying it , but as his daughter said succinctly to Oprah, there’s rude and there’s racist, and t his was likely the latter.

In other estranged family news, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha is also running her mouth to the press. In an appearance on the Australian radio show “Fifi, Fev, and Nick, ” Samantha said that her half-sister has narcissistic personality disorder and that Harry might have Stockholm Syndrome?

“He reminds me of one of those kidnap victims who eventually starts to believe that their life was so horrible and they’re in love with their captor,” Samantha said. I’m disinclined to believe this, having seen the interview with my own eyes, but the one thing I can say with certainty is that having a family can be rewarding, but it can also be a huge pain in the ass. [Page Six]

Let’s check in on my two favorite age-gap love couples because everyone is so distracted with the Big Interview that we’ve resorted to scraping the gossip barrels and serving up the dregs!

How often do you think about Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin (daughter of Lisa and Harry)? I try to avoid thinking about it at all, but unfortunately People has reminded me that yeah, they’re still together, and yeah, they’re happy. Listen... if they are actually “happy,” then that’s nice. If they’re doing this because Scott is dealing with the repercussions of losing his platform, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and needs to find a way to keep himself in the public eye somehow, while also indulging in the beginning of what will be an extended mid life crisis (dating a 19-year-old ), I don’t respect it, but I at least understand it. “They don’t feel the age difference,” says a source. You sure about that, Amelia? Think about it!

In other news, is Zach Braff wearing a fucking wedding band? Someone at People seems to think that maybe this means that he married Florence Pugh in secret, and if that’s the case, I’ll eat my hat. Or, I won’t! Love is all around! Spring is coming, everyone’s gonna get vaccinated eventually, and the orgy that is the summer beckons. Cuffing season was extended this year, but as soon as everyone gets their lil’ jabby-jabby, those cuffs are coming OFF and it’s gonna be fuck time. So, sure, to both of these couples!! Get your jollies in now. Orgy time awaits.

