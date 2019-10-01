Image: via Getty

Meghan Markle has been through a lot of late—shitty extended family, childbirth, tabloid gossip, having to learn how to curtsy, just to name a few. Now, Markle’s at least hitting back at the bad tabloids, not that it’ll help her recoup any of that time lost to the curtsying.

Deadline reports that Markle is suing UK tabloid Mail on Sunday for publishing one of her private letters, likely one she wrote to her father back in February. The suit calls the publication of the letter “intrusive and unlawful,” and “part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband.”

Prince Harry, bless him, went all in. Per Deadline:

The post also included a strongly worded letter from Prince Harry, who outlined the couple’s decision to file the suit. “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,” he wrote. “Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Us Weekly has more (emphasis mine):

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. … There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

Harry also says the Mail on Sunday manipulated the content in Markle’s letter, omitting paragraphs, words, and sentences in an effort to paint a more dramatic picture of her tenuous familial relationships. (The letter itself, which I read back when it was published, seems quite heartfelt, but I will refrain from linking to it out of respect for Markle’s privacy.)

The Mail on Sunday denies that they edited Markle’s letter, which was unfortunately given to them by her father. Whatever the deal, the royals (at least these royals) are not letting the tabs off the hook, and for good reason. [Deadline]

Once, at camp, a girl snarkily accused me of having brown hair when my hair is actually blonde. Not that there’s anything wrong with brown hair, of course, but the hair is mine, and I know what color it is, and she was super rude about it. This happened 18 years ago and I still hate this person, even though I have forgotten both her face and her name. You’re dead to me, faceless camp child! With that in mind, I fully respect Sarah Paulson shading erstwhile Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump, who was once mean to her at a party.

Paulson told Vanity Fair:

I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her. I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no I won’t miss her... ...I met her once at a party and she wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice.

Honestly fair, and #TeamSarah. [E! Online]