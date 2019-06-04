Image: via Getty

Lisa Vanderpump will NOT be returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 10th season, NOR will she be attending the Season 9 reunion special when it films this week. Lisa Vanderpump is DONE.

According to Hollywood Life, Vanderpump is finished with RHOBH because she thinks her co-stars suck:

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said in the interview when asked if she’d be at the reunion. “So in all probability, no.” That led to the big question of whether or not she’d be returning to the series at all. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”

She addressed the ~rumors~ in a tweet:

Vanderpump’s beef with her fellow Housewives has been well-documented—#PuppyGate, more #PuppyGate, that time she called Dorit Kemsely a “stupid cow”— and there’s been some indication she’s wanted off the show for a while now. And now, it seems, she is FINISHED at last, though Bravo told Hollywood Life viewers shouldn’t start mourning this devastating loss just yet:

Bravo released the following statement to HollywoodLife about RHOBH and Lisa’s departure: “There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season, including the ladies’ trip to France, so before we focus on next season, let’s see where this one takes us.”

To be clear, “this one” takes us to no Lisa Vanderpump, sorry to be a spoiler.

Sometimes celebrities provide us with information that is not important. Take, for instance, this particular tidbit, courtesy People and Jennifer Lopez’s insatiable thirst for fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

If you were under the impression that perhaps the plotline of this story runs deeper than the headline, well:

“I love Alex in a suit!” Lopez, 49, tells PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Awards Monday night. “I mean he looks great in everything. He just wears clothes really well. But I love him in a suit!”

May their love spring eternal.

