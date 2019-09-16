Image: Getty

It’s been a minute since we heard from Meghan Markle’s pot-growing nephew, but he’s back with a thousand-acre cannabis ranch and—just like everyone else!—is pivoting to CBD.

Though he’s often overshadowed by his aunt Samantha as PR troublemaker, Tyler Dooley has his own set of antics. He was allegedly caught with a knife outside a London nightclub while in UK for the royal wedding (to which he was not invited), and then there’s his career as a (legal!) pot farmer, who was marketing a “Markle Sparkle” strain to cash in on his aunt’s life. Well, guess what? It worked!

Advertisement

“Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money,” he told The Mail on Sunday. And now he is back for more: he is growing a new hybrid strain called “Archie Sparkie” and even planning to build a castle out of hemp bricks in his nephew’s honor. Truly would love to know who is buying weed on the strength of the royal connection, and also why I haven’t received a press sample.

Dooley also does not appreciate how his family has been portrayed in the media, even as he continues to use his aunt’s fame to promote his venture:

‘People have labelled Meghan’s American family as hillbillies and a freak show but I’m building a business the old-fashioned way with hard work and lots of sweat. ‘The farm is organic and sustainable. It’s ironic my aunt and Prince Harry go on about being such great eco-warriors and yet they carry on jetting around on private planes. I think we’re doing more for the planet than my aunt Meghan is.’

Advertisement

Doing it the old-fashioned way, all right—through relentless, opportunistic publicity that would familiar to any traveling “medicinal cordial” salesman of the 19th century! Fittingly, then, he also told the Mail on Sunday that he has largely pivoting away from THC to CBD: “CBD products are where the future lies,” he said. “We are selling our product to several of the leading importers into the UK. We’re planning to flood the market.”

The least they could do is send Meghan some free samples, since she could probably use even a placebo stress reliever.