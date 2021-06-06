Meghan Markle Had a Baby! Wax Figure Pic Unrelated

Photo : Tolga Akmen/AFP ( Getty Images )

As if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry themselves read my blog about how Royals coverage is officially boring again and decided to make me look The Fool, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child!



Advertisement

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” reads a statement released by the couple on Sunday, per People. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, [Queen Elizabeth,] whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.”

Lili, whose very existence was first publicly confirmed by Meghan and Harry in their tell-all Oprah interview a few months back, was born on Friday in Santa Barbara, Calif., where the Sussexes have been living since mid-last year. She joins big brother, 2-year-old Archie Harrison. Markle’s wax figure at the London-area Madame Tussauds, pictured above, is presumably thrilled.