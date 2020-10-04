Megan Thee Stallion Used Her SNL Debut to Speak Out Against the Breonna Taylor Decision

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Megan Thee Stallion used her musical guest spot on last night’s season premiere episode of Saturday Night Live to call bullshit on the Breonna Taylor decision, the New York Post reports.



Midway through her “Savage Remix” performance, the Houston rapper bowed her head as the sound of gunshots rang out, followed by edited audio from the same 1962 Malcolm X speech that Beyoncé sampled from for her 2016 visual album, Lemonade: “The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman.”

Then came audio from a recent speech given by former Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory in response to the decision by Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron, the state’s first-ever Black attorney general , that the officers who shot and killed Taylor on March 13 were “justified” in doing so: “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

Megan took the mic next with some words of her own: “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women ‘cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men ‘cause at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

Watch the performance below.

Speaking of SNL, host Chris Rock opened the show with a joke about our not-dead-at-press-time president.

“[Donald] Trump’s in the hospital from covid,” the comedian began his monologue, per Vulture. “I just want to say, my heart goes out to covid.”

He also kinda called for abolition? Which, yes.

“I think Joe Biden should be the last president ever,” said Rock. “Like, we need a whole new system, OK? I mean, do we even need a president-president, or [do we just need] to figure out a new way to do the job? I mean, what job do you have for four years no matter what? Show me one job! Like, if you hired a cook and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and go, ‘Well, he got a four-year deal. We’ve got to sit here and vomit for four more years.’”

Check it out below.

