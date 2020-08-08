Photo : Frazer Garrison ( Getty Images )

Jump out of bed and set pussies to wet, because Megan Thee Stallion says she’s “looking for a new girlfriend.”



The rapper—whose Cardi B collab, “WAP,” dropped on Friday to widespread acclaim, Kylie Jenner cameo notwithstanding—announced that she’s “a free agent on the ladies side” in what appears to be a recent Instagram Live circulating on Twitter.

“I’m a free agent on the ladies side,” Meg told her Live viewers, who numbered over 15,000 according to the clip. “I’m looking for a new girlfriend. If anybody—anybody trying to be a hot girl.”

She goes on to clarify her type:

“little petite tings”

“petite tings with tattoos”

“Spanish girls with big ole asses”

“petite Black girls”

If that’s you, Megan’s DMs are presumably open!!

Speaking of Cardi and Megan’s “WAP,” I am losing my mind over this Los Angeles congressional candidate’s response to the song.

“Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure,” tweeted Republican hopeful James P. Bradley on Friday, per Los Angeles magazine. “Their new song, ‘WAP,’ which I heard accidentally, made me want to pour holy water in my ears, and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!”

Which I heard accidentally? Which I heard accidentally?? Which I heard accidentally??!! Which I heard accidentally… Which I heard…………accidentally…………… Which I heard accidentally!! Which I—

Speaking of derangement, quarantine content queen January Jones is using her extremely public Instagram with over a million followers to hit on fully partnered men. No choice but to stan? Perhaps……

The Mad Men star, who more recently appeared on Season 1 of Netflix’s The Politician, posted a recording of Kawhi Leonard doing a post-game interview to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Hollywood Life reports. “Future boyfriend??” Jones captioned the clip of the athlete, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. “Call me, Kawhi.”

As Hollywood Life points out, Leonard has been dating girlfriend Kishele Shipley for years—they even have kids together! Perhaps I should set January up with my good friend, Google dot com.

An anonymous Jane Doe filed a lawsuit on Friday claiming Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her at film festivals in France and Canada when she was 22 years old. [ Page Six

sexually assaulted her at film festivals in France and Canada when she was 22 years old. [ Nick Cannon told a photographer that he totally supports Kanye West ’s presidential campaign. [ TMZ

told a photographer that he totally supports ’s presidential campaign. [ A Brooklyn federal court judge sentenced Lee D’Avanzo , husband of Mob Wives cast member Drita D’Avanzo , to five years in prison on Friday after he pled guilty to a gun possession charge.

, husband of Mob Wives cast member , to five years in prison on Friday after he pled guilty to a gun possession charge. Look at Geena Davis ’ fireplace. [ Dirt

’ fireplace. [ Ava DuVernay ’s hosting free drive-in screenings of Selena and Purple Rain in Los Angeles next weekend. [ Variety

’s hosting free drive-in screenings of Selena and Purple Rain in Los Angeles next weekend. [ These photos of Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, playing princess dress-up……my phantom ovaries…………quaking……………… 🥺 🥺