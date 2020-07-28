Everyone Owes Megan Thee Stallion an Apology

Image : Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

After news broke that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in Los Angeles on July 13 while in a car with Tory Lanez, memes were circulated on social media that suggested Meg had provoked Lanez into shooting her, or that it was a hoax, or that she was in cahoots with Kylie Jenner—with whom she’d been partying earlier that night—to ruin Lanez’s career. Even celebrities joined in on the needless cruelty. But in light of Meg’s Instagram Live Monday evening —where she said she was shot in both feet , and that the shooting had been “ done with the intention to physically harm me”—I hope they all feel fucking terrible .



On Instagram Monday, 50 Cent, who had previously mocked Meg after she’d been shot by posting multiple memes about the incident, “apologized.” He wrote: “Damn I didn’t think this shit was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

50 Cent, a man who was famously shot nine times , was specifically apologizing “because I didn’t think this shit was real,” and admitted he posted the memes on Instagram because he didn’t know she was “really hurt.” Here’s what Meg had to say in her Instagram Live, to this exact point: “It’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about, it was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody, I didn’t deserve to get shot, I didn’t do shit.”

In case it’s lost forever in the Internet’s waste bin, here is just one of the memes 50 Cent posted about Meg, referring to a scene from Boyz n the Hood:

As Meg said previously about the backlash she’s endured since getting shot by Lanez: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.” She shouldn’t have had to lay out her trauma so plainly, not with a crowd of strangers camped in her mentions, blaming her for getting shot at all, so let me speak plainly: I hope they all feel fucking terrible.

Remember when I told you all yesterday that Lala Kent had not deleted pictures of fiancé Randall Emmett, she had just “archived them?” Well, I was right. On Instagram yesterday, she posted: “Y’all we didn’t break up. I’m petty- so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive... then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”

The stress and drama they put each other through in this relationship is clearly their own business (even if they do choose to share it with the rest of us) . Still, isn’t it a lot of work to manually archive your soon-to-be husband’s pictures on Instagram constantly? I can imagine there is a performative aspect to it. She is a reality star, one who needs constant attention to stay relevant and maintain what little fame she’s accumulated through Vanderpump Rules. Appearing to break up with your fiancé every few weeks is great tabloid fodder! Still, the act of archiving each photo must be exhausting.

Demi Lovato’s engagement ring apparently cost “between $2.5 million and $5 million,” according to TMZ.



Katy Perry claims “production delays” have forced her to postpone her upcoming album for two weeks. For reference, her latest single, “Smile,” debuted at #121 on the Billboard Hot 100, also known as #21 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Will YOU be watching Drew Barrymore’s new talk show?