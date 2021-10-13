In a revealing new interview in GQ, famous horny couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) fully elucidate the depths of their passion, in all its glory. Love comes in many forms. There truly is a lid for every pot, and for Megan Fox and MGK, it looks like they’ve found not only happiness, but true and genuine communion—a storybook romance ripped from the pages of an Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton fanfic, but with their own unique twist.

The quotes birthed from the time writer Molly Lambert spent with the pair are more than enough fodder for naysayers and fans alike to run their mouths. What Lambert clocks correctly is the genesis of their allure, forged in the fire of couples like Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee, embodying what she refers to as a “Sunset Strip rock’n’roll glamour for the 2020s.” (Or, as Jezebel’s own Ashley Reese called it, the “tattoo boyfriend/pretty girlfriend” pairing.) This aesthetic tracks neatly with Gen Z’s obsession with the cultural detritus of Y2k—pop punk’s resurgence as seen through Olivia Rodrigo and fashion’s willing embrace of trends the whale tail and the claw clip —but behind all these signifiers, which now read as “trendy” more so than anything else, lies a genuine connection. They really seem to have no interest in letting their love fail.

Consider the circumstances of their first fateful meeting, where neither party remembers actually seeing each other.

‘This weird thing happened,’ says Fox. ‘We didn’t see each other.’ She looks at him. ‘Do you remember [seeing] my face?’ ‘That’s what’s crazy,’ he says, ‘I don’t. I don’t remember your face.’ ‘I don’t remember your face... And I definitely would have remembered his face,’ she continues. ‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, “You smell like weed.” He looked down at me and he was like, “I am weed.” Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.’

The thread that runs throughout this profile is that for these two, finding each other was fate— a fairy tale with a hint of darkness that makes the entire operation that much more appealing. It’s a tale as old as time, so their pairing makes perfect sense in that regard. This interaction, whether it is true or not, is a perfect encapsulation of their Hot Topic-ass love, where blood oaths are real and their sex life includes a lot of melted candle wax, as corny and as overwrought as it may seem, and I’m sorry, but it feels genuine.

Consider the couple’s first kiss, as recounted by MGK: “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.

The cynic in me is fighting the romantic, but the latter wins: though this is the behavior of teenagers frightened of the power of their physical connection, it feels like romance filtered through the lens of two people who’ve been burned in the past. Yes, two adults who want to have sex with each other should probably just get it over with and fuck, but also, if they want to do this drawn-out, woowoo twin flames shit, then let them. Maybe that’s part of their whole thing, and whatever they show the public is just the tip of their particularly horny and dark-sided iceberg.



As Lambert clarifies in the profile, both Fox and MGK are working through traumas from their past; their nasty sick freak love is part of their healing. “I came from broken homes and I watched love never work,” MGK told GQ. “Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies any more... I’ve lost so many friends to suicide. Love gave me a reason to stay here.”

It’s a beautiful sentiment, from the mouth of a man simply covered in tattoos, attached at the hip (and the soul) to a woman who might actually be his soulmate, ensconced in the warm glow of true love.