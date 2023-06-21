MAGA Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) have been at war with each other since December. First, Boebert threw Greene under the bus in a live TV interview over the latter’s belief in Jewish space lasers. The next month, the two reportedly had it out in a House bathroom, from which Boebert “ran out like a little schoolgirl,” a source told the Daily Beast. Boebert then mocked the big white balloon Greene was carrying around the Capitol in February to make some kind of point about the Chinese spy balloon. And that brings us to Wednesday afternoon, when Greene reportedly called Boebert a “bitch” to her face on the House Floor in front of a bunch of their colleagues.

According to the Daily Beast, the spat started because both congresswomen introduced dueling resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden. Boebert then made a procedural move to force a vote on hers first, thereby stealing Greene’s impeachment-happy thunder. The two were seen arguing on the House Floor about the rivalry, and a video of the moment made its way to Twitter:

Three sources told the Beast that Boebert confronted Greene over “statements you made about me publicly.” Greene replied, according to all three, by calling Boebert a “bitch”—with one source specifying that Greene said actually used the words “little bitch.”

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert, per the Beast’s source who witnessed the exchange. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

An unnamed Republican congressman confirmed to the outlet that they witnessed it too. “I heard Marjorie call Boebert a bitch right to her face,” said the lawmaker, whom the Beast granted anonymity so they could speak freely.

This is all pretty jaw-dropping on its own. But the best part is how the spat reportedly ended, which sounds a lot like a bad high school breakup:

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert then said, shrugging her shoulders. With Boebert’s back turned, ​​Greene responded: “We were never together.” Reached for comment about the exchange, Boebert didn’t deny the back and forth. “Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country,” she told The Daily Beast. “My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.” As for her part, when asked about their exchange, Greene told The Daily Beast: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

I’ve been deeply enjoying the war between these two awful women for so many months and didn’t think it could get any better—but somehow it did, and I honestly don’t think I will ever recover from learning of this particular exchange. Congratulations to the writers of life for absolutely nailing this landing, no notes.