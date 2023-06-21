Three sources told the Beast that Boebert confronted Greene over “statements you made about me publicly.” Greene replied, according to all three, by calling Boebert a “bitch”—with one source specifying that Greene said actually used the words “little bitch.”

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert, per the Beast’s source who witnessed the exchange. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

An unnamed Republican congressman confirmed to the outlet that they witnessed it too. “I heard Marjorie call Boebert a bitch right to her face,” said the lawmaker, whom the Beast granted anonymity so they could speak freely.

This is all pretty jaw-dropping on its own. But the best part is how the spat reportedly ended, which sounds a lot like a bad high school breakup:

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert then said, shrugging her shoulders.

With Boebert’s back turned, ​​Greene responded: “We were never together.”

Reached for comment about the exchange, Boebert didn’t deny the back and forth.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country,” she told The Daily Beast. “My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

As for her part, when asked about their exchange, Greene told The Daily Beast: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

I’ve been deeply enjoying the war between these two awful women for so many months and didn’t think it could get any better—but somehow it did, and I honestly don’t think I will ever recover from learning of this particular exchange. Congratulations to the writers of life for absolutely nailing this landing, no notes.