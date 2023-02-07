Lauren Boebert Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big White Balloon

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In case you’ve missed it: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Co.), who don’t seem to realize that they are two sides of the same terrible coin, have been very publicly at war with each other for some time now. And that war continued apace on Tuesday with Boebert once again mocking Greene—this time for carrying a large white balloon around the U.S. Capitol all day ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address to symbolize the so-called “Chinese spy balloon” that the military safely shot down over the weekend.

When The Hill reporter Emily Brooks asked Boebert on Tuesday whether she was planning any kind of symbolic protest stunts for the SOTU, Boebert replied: “Well, I won’t be bringing a white helium balloon, if that’s what you’re asking.”

The shade was pretty obvious, as videos made their way around the internet showing Greene inexplicably navigating government hallways looking like she was on her way to a Nazi baby’s first birthday party.

Greene doesn’t even seem to understand the stunt she was pulling. She cited the song “99 Red Balloons” in a tweet, completely missing the symbolism of the classic song she was quoting.

Of course, Boebert doesn’t have the moral or intellectual high ground over Greene, despite continually throwing her under the bus in interviews every chance she gets. The supposedly “pro-life,” gun-loving congresswoman has been openly praying for Biden to die and almost certainly will pull some kind of equally stupid “protest” stunt at Tuesday’s SOTU address.

Previously, Greene and Boebert have fought in a bathroom, called each other childish, and engaged in “high school drama” over Jewish space lasers.

But returning, for a moment, to the white balloon antic: The Pentagon says three such “Chinese spy balloons” crossed into U.S. airspace under former President Trump, and Trump never even learned about them until after he left office. So it’s unclear what message, if any, Greene is hoping to get across here. Just another day in paradise in the old U. S. of A.