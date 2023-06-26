Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Lauren Boebert of Leaking Her ‘Little Bitch’ Comments

Happy Monday! The two worst people you know are all still fighting: In a Sunday interview with Fox News’ MediaBuzz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) confirmed the tabloid-esque reports that she called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) a nasty little bitch to her face on the House Floor last week during a bitter argument over their dueling proposals to impeach President Biden. But Greene hardly seemed remorseful about her choice of words or lack of decorum in the Capitol and instead accused Boebert of having leaked the story herself to the media.

“I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press,” Greene told MediaBuzz’s Howard Kurtz. “But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s, in fact, what I said.”

The Daily Beast’s original report cites three different sources who witnessed the exchange between the two, including an unnamed lawmaker who spoke in third person and definitely didn’t sound like Boebert. (This is not to defend Boebert, who is equally as terrible as Greene, to be clear.)

Greene explained to Kurtz that she took issue with Boebert introducing her own impeachment resolution instead of co-sponsoring Greene’s. “I’d asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and, apparently, refused to do so,” Greene said. She went on to accuse Boebert of not “even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference” before forcing a vote on her own impeachment resolution, leading to “a tense conversation when [Boebert] confronted me about things I had said about it.”

Shortly after the report surfaced last Wednesday, Greene confirmed that she had, in fact, called Boebert a “little bitch” and then added that Boebert’s actually a “nasty little bitch,” telling Semafor: “She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me.” Asked whether the two could ever reconcile, Greene said, “Absolutely not.”

The juvenile nature of the congresswomen’s latest, still-developing fight tracks with everything we’ve seen from them so far. In January, the Daily Beast reported that the two got into a particularly nasty argument in a House bathroom that ended with Boebert “[running] out like a little schoolgirl,” per one witness. Greene and Boebert have reportedly been in a nasty feud since December, when they fought over anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and voting for Kevin McCarthy to be House Speaker. And their feud only appears to be escalating.

The Daily Beast reported that last week’s fight kicked off when Boebert confronted Greene on the House floor over “statements you made about me publicly,” to which Greene reportedly replied: “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Sources recalled the argument ending with Boebert telling Greene that the two “are through” and Greene telling the Colorado Congresswoman, “We were never together.” (Wiping tears of laughter from my eyes.) Boebert, meanwhile, hasn’t had anywhere near as much to say about the spat as Greene has, keeping things vague in her statement to the Daily Beast: “Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

All of this just reinforces my certainty that neither of these two should have the slightest decision-making power over matters of international conflict and diplomacy—not only because they’re both flaming, gun-loving racists, but because they appear to have the maturity of 7th graders.