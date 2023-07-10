Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth
Dirt Bag

Formerly Hospitalized Celebs Madonna & Jamie Foxx Spotted in the Wild (Separately)

Madonna's on the streets of New York, and Jamie Foxx is on a boat—it's just as it was!

Rich Juzwiak
Image for article titled Formerly Hospitalized Celebs Madonna &amp; Jamie Foxx Spotted in the Wild (Separately)
Photo: L: Frazer Harrison; R: Chandan Khanna/AFP (Getty Images)

Sightings: They’re not just for Bigfoot! It appears that Madonna and Jamie Foxx are on the mend—or at least not strictly bedridden after being temporarily taken down by health issues. Both were spotted in the wild this weekend. There are a lot of issues with the surveillance state, but at least in this case it can provide the nosy, celebrity-obsessed among us with peace of mind.

Madonna—who suffered a bacterial infection in June, according to her manager, requiring her Celebration Tour to be put on hold (and, according to more recent reports, who was revived with Narcan)—was seen walking the streets of New York on Sunday, according to podcaster Lauren Conlin, who uploaded a TikTok featuring still images of the singer.

Page Six adds for context that its spies said “she looked happy and chatted with a blonde pal as they wandered on a hot Sunday afternoon. She seemed to have no trouble walking, though seemed to be taking her time.” She was spotted outside the Blank Street Coffee on East 80th Street and Lexington Avenue, near her palatial Upper East Side home. Neat!

Meanwhile, TMZ published footage of Jamie Foxx on a “mega-boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon.” This is the first time he’s been spotted after his April hospitalization for a “medical complication,” as his daughter put it in an Instagram announcement.

Jamie Foxx Waves to Fans on Boat, First Sighting Since Hospitalization | TMZ

To its report, TMZ added: “We’ve seen more footage of Jamie spending a night out on the town in the Chicago area Saturday, getting active on his feet, no less, and looking to be in great spirits there too.”

Well that’s just great. Two people we know and love who previously were not upright now are.

  • Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom, was robbed of over $1 million in cash and jewelry in a burglary at her Los Angeles-area home. [TMZ]
  • Here’s a great headline: “Cardi B twerks topless in bathtub following public spat with Offset.” [Page Six]
  • Here’s another great headline: “Billie Eilish, Finneas Weigh in on Trend of Fans Throwing Objects at Artists on Stage: ‘We Get It, But Don’t Do It.’” [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Speaking of, Harry Styles is the latest concert projectile casualty. [CNN]
  • And speaking of concerts, but not projectiles, Elton John said goodbye to touring at his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road show on Saturday in Stockholm. If he can’t stay away, this sets him up nicely for a comeback tour. If he can, he gets to luxuriate in his wealth for the rest of his life. Win/win. [Today]
  • A brutal detail from Kevin Spacey’s UK trial: An accuser said he woke up to find the actor performing oral sex on him. [Deadline]