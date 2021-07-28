In 2000, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore joined forces to star in Charlie’s Angels, a movie about girl power, spycraft, and leather pants. Many people enjoyed the film. Some of those people might have also enjoyed Bill Murray, who was the Bosley to the aforementioned trio’s Angels. And, even though Murray may have cultivated an onscreen persona as a man who would be good to have a drink with , well, sorry to say, that might be wrong.

Advertisement

Speaking on an episode of the Los Angeles Times’s Asian Enough podcast, Liu discussed her time on set with Murray and addressed the rumors that shit between her and Murray was not quite copacetic. Per an old Hollywood legend, Murray dismissed Liu as a “television actress” while working with her on set, but now, some 20 years after the fact, Liu is being a little more explicit about what happened, but not nearly explicit enough for my needs! Here is her retelling:

“As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on,” Liu said. “I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?“ Liu continued, “I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, ‘I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?’ And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have.”

It tracks that Murray would be derisive of “television actresses, ” even though both actors have since said that there is no bad blood between them. However, this account leaves me with more questions than answers. Not to ring the alarm unnecessarily, but were these “inexcusable and unacceptable” comments....racist? Is Lucy Liu just gonna dangle this bit of information out here and not follow up with what he actually said? My guess is that this is more than enough, and that she is not interested in trudging through some 21-year-old beef or rehashing old arguments , I guess. [Indiewire]