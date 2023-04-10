Mass Shooting in Louisville Kills 5, Including 2 of the Governor's 'Close' Friends

At least five people were killed in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, including two friends of Gov. Andy Beshear (D). And at least six people are being treated for their wounds at the University of Louisville Hospital, per NBC News.

“I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today, and I have another close friend who didn’t either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through,” Beshear told media on Monday of the shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The shooter was confirmed dead at the bank where they opened fire. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told media.

The gunman “did have a connection to the bank,” per Humphrey, but the exact connection has not been established. NBC News reported that two senior officials said the shooting is being considered “a workplace violence situation.”

The shooting comes one day after a shooting in Orlando, Fla. left four dead and a shooting in Atlanta that left three injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Just last week, Tennessee Republicans expelled two state lawmakers who joined student protests for gun control following a mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school that killed six.

While Beshear is a Democrat, he faces a Republican-controlled legislature if he hopes to move on any sort of gun-control legislation in Kentucky. His initial statements avoided any discussion of doing so. “When we talk about praying, I hope people will for those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries they’re going through,” he said. “Then we gotta do what we have done these last three years after everything. We gotta wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it: Don’t be afraid to get some help,” he said. “This is awful.”

Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said executives are going to Louisville. “The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” he said. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”