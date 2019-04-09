Image: Getty

According to the New York Times, federal prosecutors in the ongoing college admissions scandal referred to as Operation Varsity Blues brought new money laundering charges against Lori Loughlin, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other rich parents accused of paying large bribes in order to get their dumb kids into prestige universities. They were charged on Tuesday in a “second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering,” according to a statement the Department of Justice provided Fox News.

As you surely recall, Loughlin spent upwards of $500,000 to ensure that both of her daughters got into the University of Southern California, including her Instagram influencer offspring, the 19-year-old Olivia Jade. Both of her kids have been placed on academic hold at USC.

Loughlin was indicted on March 13. Prior to the new charges this morning, Loughlin was looking at a minimum of two years in prison. It is currently unclear how the additional charges could affect a potential sentence.