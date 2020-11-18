Logan Paul Has Entered the Harry Styles Masculinity Discourse

Image : Victor Decolongon ( Getty Images )

Knock me over with a freakin’ marabou boa: Logan Paul, nightmare YouTube man, weighed in on the situation with Harry Styles’s Vogue cover, and the fact that many people are upset that Mr. Handsome is wearing a dress, and surprisingly, didn’t say anything terrifically stupid. 2020! What a wild ride.

The very brief rundown is that Harry Styles is on the cover of the December issue of Vogue wearing a custom blue Gucci dress and Candace Owens spent some time this past weekend running her mouth on Twitter about how we need to “bring back manly men” or some shit. The smartest thing to do here is ignore Candace Owens (always!), but I wasn’t expecting Logan Paul to enter this fracas at all. On his podcast, Impaulsive (ha ha, I laughed, it’s been a long year), one of his co-hosts insisted that Styles in a dress is “not manly.” Paul, in a move that is either savvy or genuine or both, responded with something resembling logic.



From Hollywood Life, who listened to the podcast so I didn’t have to :) :

“Bro, why? What is manly to you? What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you’re wearing?” His pals called him out for “getting angry at [their] opinion” without wanting to have a conversation about it, and Logan continued to clap back. “I’m listening to you tell me you don’t want to judge people…and then watching you judge people!” he said. “I’m not getting angry, but I’m calling you out for your flaw.” He also told his co-hosts that their “lack of logic” would lose them this argument. “[You’re saying] , ‘People shouldn’t judge people,’ but then, ‘He’s not a man because he’s wearing a dress,’” Logan pointed out.

The cynical part of me thinks that Paul is doing this because he knows that it’s better for his personal brand to not fall on the side of toxic masculinity or to publicly have narrow-minded views on gender, regardless of what he actually thinks or feels in his heart. Typing “Logan Paul homophobic” into the Google, as I just did, reminded me that in 2019, he said he was going to “go gay” for a month. Also, please never forget that we at Jezebel canceled this man for all of his transgressions at the end of 2019. I apologize for bringing him back, but this felt pertinent. Forgive me. [Hollywood Life]

Further evidence that everyone is absolutely losing it and should probably take the month of December off: this headline from Page Six which puts three people together that I never wanted to think about for longer than five minutes at a time!

Screenshot : Page Six

Chelsea Handler has a “crush” on Papa Mozzarella. 50 Cent, a man she dated for about three minutes in 2009, said that he would not sleep with her again should the opportunity arise, even though Handler herself said that she’d be down if it happened again. Please, no more. Thank you. [Page Six]

