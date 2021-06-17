Local Hot Topic Employees Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Getting Married?!

Image : BACKGRID ( Backgrid )

Shock and awe abounds Thursday afternoon following ET’s bombshell report that there may be wedding bells on the horizon for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Might he propose with a gag ring from Spencers? Or maybe a studded belt from Hot Topic, because they’re progressive and alternative.

Advertisement

Sources tell ET they are “pretty inseparable” and “assuming all continues to go well, its looking likely that [Megan] will join him on tour.” One source adds (emphasis my own):

“MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question. Their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families.”

Just look at these lovebirds! They’re perfect for each other.



Now, an anonymous source isn’t exactly the person to trust for confirmation that these horny teenagers are ready to pop the question. But they certainly have had a merry time of it this last year. So, why not! Live a little. There’s nothing more punk rock than saying fuck it, right?



I’m bringing this energy into the weekend.

Advertisement

Golnesa has entered the Kelly Dodd war front:

Advertisement

Oh look, something I actually want to watch on television.