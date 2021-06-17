Kelly Dodd Has Some Dubious Opinions About Her Real Housewives of Orange County Firing

Screenshot : Bravo

Kelly Dodd, a well-adjusted person who once said coronavirus would “thin the herd,” has some extremely dubious opinions about Real Housewives of Orange County, a show she was fired from.

In an interview with Page Six, Dodd accused former co-worker Braunwyn Windham-Burke of “single-handedly” ruining the show’s last season because of her “woke BS.” What was that “woke” BS, one might ask? Well, coming out as gay, and publicly supporting Black Lives Matter.

Interesting choice, Kelly Dodd!

The full quotes from Dodd, predictably, are no better. Read on for an even clearer portrait of the most reviled Real Housewives cast member of 2020, and maybe even 2019:



“All she cares about is herself and being famous and she single-handedly ruined last season. Ask any one of my castmates. They will tell you the same thing. No one wanted to film with her or be near her, let alone be friends with her.”



Later, she goes on to call Windham-Burke a “hypocrite and a liar,” alleging: “She came after me and my castmates in the worst possible way. She made false, defamatory and horrible allegations against me.” Dodd also brings up criticism from Windham-Burke—and the rest of the world really regarding her new husband, Fox News host Rick Leventhal, a man famous only for his absolutely wretched opinions about border walls and the coronavirus.

Now, to be clear, Windham-Burke isn’t necessarily the most sympathetic figure in this long-standing feud. Last season, both viewers and castmates like Dodd and Emily Simpson led a campaign to get her fired after she admitted at the season 15 reunion that she had slapped and hit her husband, Sean, multiple times while in recovery for alcohol use disorder. (Sean later said on Twitter that while they were no longer together, he still loves Windham-Burke. “On two occasions I was the last defense between her and a bottle,” he wrote at the time. “It’s disgusting to see some comments from her so called friends that pretend to know anything about our relationship.”)

Still, it’s worth noting that Windham-Burke is also the first openly gay Real Housewife. Shortly after she and Sean split, she announced she had a girlfriend, and that her alcohol use disorder was influenced in large part by her unresolved feelings on sexuality and gender. Dodd’s accusation that Windham-Burke “ruined” the season also echoes the homophobic outrage Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member on the show, expressed when Windham-Burke referenced that she had kissed other women. In a tirade at the season 14 reunion, Gunvalson claimed that Windham-Burke’s comments threatened her business and livelihood. “I lost two clients last month because of these shenanigans, they said it doesn’t meet their moral compass” she told host Andy Cohen. She also screamed: “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down! [...] We have kids watching this!”

I’m completely unsurprised that Dodd would see herself as the wounded party in the near-total shakeup at Bravo, but let’s be clear: The entire cast needed to go, not just these two. In fact, before there were petitions about Windham-Burke’s removal, there were infinitely more concerning Dodd and her nightmarish behavior.

Thankfully, nobody has to watch either Dodd or Gunvalson on television any longer, unless they happen to catch a cursed re-run. Windham-Burke too, I suppose. Truthfully, I have not a single tear to shed for Bravo’s original franchise, the enfant terrible of reality television. Neither should anyone else.

