Lisa Rinna is not happy that her namesake (and perhaps now nemesis) Lisa Vanderpump seems to have planted the seeds for a spin-off of her reality TV show Vanderpump Rules in this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which they theoretically co-star.



Rinna threatened legal action in an Instagram story, where she detailed how used she felt by Vanderpump (per Us Weekly):

“I’m a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do,” Rinna, 55, began in a lengthy rant on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7. “So my feeling is if we indeed are servicing a spin off we should be paid for it.”

The trouble began with RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley’s puppy Lucy, which she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, Vanderpump’s dog rescue organization. Lucy reportedly bit Kemsley’s kids and Us Weekly had reported last month that a “friend” of Kemsley’s took Lucy to the shelter. On Season 9 of RHOBH, a Vanderpump Dogs employee tells Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp confirmed as much. And now a very emotional ground floor for a series around rich people and their adventures adopting puppies seems to have been set up:

The cast thinks Vanderpump and her employees orchestrated the conversation to land a spinoff, according to an insider. “Several of the other Housewives are pissed because they feel like they were used, and specifically Teddi and Dorit were thrown under the bus and into drama all so this spinoff could happen,” the source told Us. “They are not happy about it and not happy that it’s happening with Lisa when she didn’t even show up for most of the season of filming.”

I can’t tell you what to believe, I can only tell you it feels very silly to see this many adults arguing over who is making the most money off an animal shelter.

Paris Jackson hasn’t released an official statement about Leaving Neverland, the documentary in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, say they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson when they were children.



So when a tweet from Gay Star News popped up saying that Paris believed that her father didn’t abuse children, she responded (per ET Online; the tweet appears to have been deleted):

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life,” Paris tweeted, adding. “You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though.”

The 20-year-old added that everyone clamoring for her reaction to the documentary is doing too much and needs to relax:

