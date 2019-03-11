Image: Getty

Lisa Vanderpump has been accused by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars of planting the seeds for a potential new show, all about her animal rescue shelter Vanderpump Dogs, in the latest season of RHOBH. True to form, though, Vanderpump doesn’t seem to give a shit.

In her latest blog post for Bravo, she says she retreated on RHOBH this season, in part because she was mourning her brother, who died by suicide. But she writes that Vanderpump’s friend and castmate Kyle Richards to come to her house and side with other castmates Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley, who say Vanderpump used this season of RHOBH as advertising for Vanderpump Dogs, crossed a line:

Then, for me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable. I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life...guess what? I would believe them.

Vanderpump goes on to tell her side of Puppygate, which involved finding out that the dog Kemsley had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs had been dropped off at a center with “euthansia facilities” via “email on police headed note paper.” She doesn’t blame Kemsley, necessarily:

I don’t believe for one minute that Dorit would’ve knowingly left the puppy in a shelter, but she was guilty of a careless choice.

Still, all this bad juju on the show just reaffirms Vanderpump’s decision to lean out of RHOBH currently and focus on her work with animals.

Frankly, the synopsis is that I have always endeavored to protect Dorit and I was accused of it once more. But, I don’t give a damn at this point. As all of the women focus on who is to blame for exposing Puppy Gate, I choose to focus on the excellent work my foundation does on a daily basis.

Advertisement

If only there was some way we could learn more about that... Hmmm.

[BravoTV]



Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman, has died, TMZ reported on Saturday. According to local reports, authorities found Freeda unresponsive in her home, near Houston, Texas, early last Friday night. Freeda was 42.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, “Cops are awaiting a report from the coroner’s office on the cause of death, but we’re told no foul play is suspected.”

Freeda had a brief boxing career in 2000, retiring from the sport the following year after winning five fights and losing one. In a tweet, George Foreman said he told her to “Get an education first” when Freeda told him she wanted to box. He added, “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade.”

[TMZ]