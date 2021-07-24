Lil Nas X Apologizes for Not Asking Jack Harlow to Go Gay-for-Pay When He Had the Chance

Since you were presumably alive and existing this past week, I’m assuming you saw Lil Nas X’s new “Industry Baby ” video in which he breaks a bunch of incarcerated gays out of prison and sets the fucking place aflame on his way out. Coming off of the “Montero” clip only a couple months ago, I have to ask: Is there any other pop star working today who does the whole “music video as event” thing as well as he does ? I also have to answer : no!



Anyway, you might have noticed while watching the video, which was incredibly naked in some parts, that featured rapper Jack Harlow notably did not go nude for it. Harlow says he totally would have though! “Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video, and I followed his lead every step of the way,” he tweeted on Friday, per Variety. “If he had asked me to be in that [nude] shower scene, I woulda been in that shower seen.”

Nas, who won two Grammys last year for one of the 69 million remixes of his 2019 breakout single “Old Town Road, ” was understandably distraught to have learned this. “Wait!!! I didn’t know!” he tweeted back at Harlow. “Let’s shoot it again!”

He followed that up with an obviously needed apology to “the LGBTQ+ community,” particularly to the gay4pay enthusiasts (that’s what the “+” stands for) who might never recover from this missed opportunity: “To the LGBTQ+ community, I sincerely apologize. I have failed you. I am embarrassed. I am ashamed. And I will learn from my mistakes.”

I still don’t really know who Jack Harlow is, but I just feel like he could put an end to this painful chapter in queer history by getting naked, personally. Just one woman’s opinion, of course.