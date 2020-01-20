At Last, Liam Hemsworth 'Truly Is Happier Now'

Image : Getty

For a minute there, it seemed like Liam would be the saddest Hemsworth forever, after being “blindsided” by the news this summer that Miley Cyrus was divorcing him after just eight months of marriage. There he was, crying into a frozen yogurt while Cyrus cavorted on a boat in Italy. The indignity of it all!



Now, Hemsworth isn’t just recovering—he’s freaking thriving. A source tells Hollywood Life that he “truly is happier now,” which is the benchmark we all strive to reach when recovering from a breakup:

Regardless, Liam “misses Miley a lot” and “he will always love her and she’ll always love him,” the insider reveals. But mutual feelings of love don’t always equate to a successful marriage, which was Liam and Miley’s case, according to our insider. “They split because [Liam] realized as he got older and grew up, they weren’t having a traditional marriage and relationship and that was hard for him and it wasn’t working for Miley, either,” our source explains. “They both really wanted to live their lives differently.” These differences didn’t just exist between Liam and Miley, either; their families hail from very different backgrounds.

The insider goes on to explain that their irreconcilable outlooks on life probably stem from the fact that Hemsworth is from a traditional family, while Cyrus basically grew up famous. Odd that they managed to negotiate that division for the better part of the decade they were together, but it’s all for the best because now they’re both with other people now: Cyrus, who discovered that she doesn’t actually have to be gay, is with Cody Simpson, and Hemsworth has been seen making out with Australian model Gabriella Brooks. Love lives! For now.