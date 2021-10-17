Earlier this week, some comments that Daniel Craig made about gay bars during a podcast interview caught a lot of attention. Basically, he said he likes going to gay bars more than straight bars because the latter is rife with “aggressive dick swinging” (gays famously hate it when dicks swing) and overall way more “chill .”



“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” the longtime Bond actor said on the podcast Lunch with Bruce, per The Guardian. “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

Some gays online didn’t totally love hearing about this, NBC News reports, noting that they’d prefer it if straight people didn’t encroach on their spaces. But like...we don’t know what he’s doing in there! For all we know, he’s slurping down one too many vodka sodas, rushing to the dance floor whenever “Into You” comes on, and sucking and fucking in the darkroom just like God intended.

Not to quote an old interview I did with The Freezer Door author Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, but I feel that what she said about straight people (and “straight” people) in gay bars is relevant to this here Dirt Bag item (slash also it’s my celebrity news roundup!!!! I call the shots!!!! ):

Sure, it’s annoying on some level to deal with ogling homophobic morons who only go to gay bars because they find it titillating, but if we made gay bars into something more challenging, they wouldn’t be there! So, if everyone was just fucking in the gay bar and straight people were in there, they’d be fucking, too. And then they wouldn’t be straight!

So, Daniel? You keep on allegedly doing what you’re allegedly doing or not doing. And if you’re allegedly not doing what you’re allegedly not doing? Why not do it? You might like it! Allegedly...