Earlier this week, some comments that Daniel Craig made about gay bars during a podcast interview caught a lot of attention. Basically, he said he likes going to gay bars more than straight bars because the latter is rife with “aggressive dick swinging” (gays famously hate it when dicks swing) and overall way more “chill.”
“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” the longtime Bond actor said on the podcast Lunch with Bruce, per The Guardian. “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”
Some gays online didn’t totally love hearing about this, NBC News reports, noting that they’d prefer it if straight people didn’t encroach on their spaces. But like...we don’t know what he’s doing in there! For all we know, he’s slurping down one too many vodka sodas, rushing to the dance floor whenever “Into You” comes on, and sucking and fucking in the darkroom just like God intended.
Not to quote an old interview I did with The Freezer Door author Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, but I feel that what she said about straight people (and “straight” people) in gay bars is relevant to this here Dirt Bag item (slash also it’s my celebrity news roundup!!!! I call the shots!!!!):
Sure, it’s annoying on some level to deal with ogling homophobic morons who only go to gay bars because they find it titillating, but if we made gay bars into something more challenging, they wouldn’t be there! So, if everyone was just fucking in the gay bar and straight people were in there, they’d be fucking, too. And then they wouldn’t be straight!
So, Daniel? You keep on allegedly doing what you’re allegedly doing or not doing. And if you’re allegedly not doing what you’re allegedly not doing? Why not do it? You might like it! Allegedly...
- In case you missed it, Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Kobe Bryant, and other family members have sued Los Angeles County for widely disseminating photos of the helicopter crash that killed the late athlete and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, on the grounds that it caused them severe emotional anguish. On Friday, the County asked that Vanessa et al submit to a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether their anguish was caused by them publishing crash-site photos online or by Kobe and Gianna’s death. LA County can go to hell! [Deadline]
- Do you know about all the draaaaaama with Drag Race UK? Well, I guess that’s dramaS (plural) because literally…where to start! There’s Veronica Scone, the franchise’s first cis woman contestant (and early contender for the crown), leaving in episode three following a serious knee injury—not to mention, those are those rumors from Willam that production was allegedly so risky and rushed that the BBC might not do another season. But no! I’m talking about Veronica Green (seasons two and three) and A’Whora (season two). Backstory: A couple weeks back, a fan posted a video of A’Whora playing an onstage version of Fuck/Marry/Kill in which she playfully(?) calls Veronica “shit” and “annoying” and spoils her early elimination from season three, which is currently airing. Veronica finally spoke publicly about the clip during an interview with season two queen Tia Kofi this week, telling her fellow Ru girl that a) A’Whora has since reached out to her, presumably to apologize, yet b) Veronica hasn’t responded to A’Whora directly but c) she HAS left the season two group chat. [PopBuzz]
- Ryan Reynolds says he’s not going to make movies for a while. [Deadline]
- Lawyers for convicted murderer Robert Durst (known for HBO’s 2015 docu-series about him, The Jinx) contracted COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator. [The New York Times]
- New trailer for the Robert Pattinson x Zoë Kravitz Batman movie just dropped! [Hollywood Life]
- Beware:
