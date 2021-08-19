Martha’s Vineyard is lovely any time of the year—gorgeous houses, sweeping vistas, and, in August, a high chance of running into famous people enjoying the dregs of summer. Oh, if you are in the right place at the right time, you can witness an argument between Larry David and Alan Dershowitz screaming at each other about Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on the porch of the Chilmark General Store on Martha’s Vineyard, which is the kind of relatively fancy grocery store that sells $20 organic chicken breasts, tasteful sweatshirts, and very good breakfast sandwiches. The porch is a nice spot for hanging out, but it is also sort of a Scene in its own right—god bless David for spotting Alan Dershowitz, who initially said hello to David, and choosing to let him have it. What a treat for everyone else at the General Store, just trying to buy some Advil and a 6-pack of Coke Zero, but really, we must thank the anonymous source that dutifully transcribed the interaction and sent it to Page Six.

Dershowitz: “We can still talk, Larry.” David: “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” Dersh: “He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?” David: “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!” Added the stunned source, “Larry walks away. Alan takes off his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt [underneath it] that says, ‘It’s The Constitution Stupid!’.” We’re told Dersh “drove off in an old, dirty Volvo.”

Everything about this is perfect? The “old, dirty Volvo,” the second t-shirt reveal, and, interestingly enough, zero mention of Jeffrey Epstein in the entire writeup at Page Six. Hm! Naturally, David did not provide any further comment on the matter, but Dershowitz had a lot to say:

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East,” Dershowitz told us. “What has he done?” “Larry is a knee-jerk radical,” Dershowitz told Page Six. “He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.” “It’s typical of what happens now on the Vineyard,” he added later. “People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.”

I think we can safely ignore most of what he says up there, but there is something delicious about rich people slinking around the Vineyard in the two weeks before Labor Day, assiduously ignoring each other because of politics, but engaging in verbal spats if they feel particularly punchy. Livens things up a bit. [Page Six]