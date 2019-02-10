Kurt Cobain's Dirty Sweater Is Once Again for Sale

It has been 25 years since Kurt Cobain died, and his dirty laundry is worth more than ever.



If you have $200k lying around, using it to buy the stained and burned green cardigan Cobain wore during Nirvana’s Unplugged appearance that has gone unwashed since 1993 might be a smart way to grow your investment portfolio :

“Rock & roll memorabilia has become an investment,” Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions recently told Rolling Stone. Julien’s Auctions will be conducting the auction online and live at the Hard Rock Café in New York City on October 25 and 26. The size medium sweater made of acrylic, mohair, and Lycra last sold for $150k in 2015. Though pre-auction bidding starts at $200 ,000 this time around, that bid has already been matched. Julien expects it to go for as much as $3 00,000. Exactly the way Cobain certainly would have wanted.

“It’s very important that we don’t wash it,” Julien said. “The stains are still there. There’s even cigarette burns that you can see on the sweater.”

In May 2019 , a paper plate discarded by the late Cobain, known for his catchy ditties endorsing materialism and the deification of celebrities, went for $22,000. [Rolling Stone]

People really seem to enjoy giving Tekashi 6ix9ine chances and money.

After testifying against many of his cohorts in exchange for a lesser sentence in a federal racketeering and weapons case, 6ix9ine has declined the witness protection program in favor of a $10 million record deal. Insiders expect the rapper to be given time served, and he will reportedly begin making new music immediately upon his release. Last year, he avoided the sex offender registry by pleading down in a sexual misconduct case that involved a minor .

Sentencing in the current case is December 18, and friends on the outside are already purchasing beats for him, according to a “music insider.” [Vulture]