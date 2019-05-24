Hey, she’s driving here!!



Millie Bobby Brown, affectionately referred to as Millicent Robert by the Jezebel staff, has earned her permit. The 15-year-old posted on Instagram that she can drive “with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol,” to which Karlie Kloss responded, “I’m over 21 with a valid license.” Maybe they’d have fun together. Maybe (definitely?) I’d like to be far away from that car. I imagine Kloss only wants to kick it with Brown for her budding YouTube channel, which is truly corny. Like, actual shit:

Still, congrats Millie! Beep Beep.

[E!]

Would you spend $22,000 on celebrity trash, even if that celebrity was the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s? And a set list? Of course you wouldn’t—if you had that kind of money, you’d volunteer to pay off my student loans. I know you, and you’re a good person. According to Page Six, some dummy spent $22,400 on a dirty paper plate used by Cobain. He ate a slice of pizza off said garbage, and then wrote a set list on it on April 23, 1990, at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC.

THUD’s Johnny Riggs authenticated it at Julien’s Auctions’ “Music Icons” auction earlier this week, saying, “This is a piece of history. A handwritten set list by Kurt before the fame hit. You don’t see many of these anymore; most of the ones that came later weren’t handwritten.” Punk!

Honestly, Cobain would’ve hated this.

[Page Six]