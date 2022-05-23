For the third time, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married this weekend and, honestly, all I care about are the outfits.



We already knew the pair was doing the deed for the thousandth time at Castello Brown in Portofino while surrounded by family and close friends, but as this is a KarJenner wedding, there have been many questions as to what the looks would be. Sadly, there were no Skims or Good American ensembles, but there was plenty of Dolce & Gabbana.

Outside of the brand seemingly dressing nearly everyone at the event (did not see a wedding as a spon-con event, but where there’s a will, there’s a way!) , Kourtney’s look—correctly—stole the show. In a white mini-dress outfitted with a floral lace and a corset. Kourtney said “I do” yet again also wearing a sweeping veil that featured a massive Virgin Mary on it with the words “Family Loyalty Respect” beneath her visage.

While I’m sure Kourtney feels passionately about the Virgin Mary, it’s not too difficult to see where the inspiration for this came from because it’s right on top of Travis’s own head: The drummer ’s head tattoo features the same image of the Virgin Mary.

If the symbolism and forehead licking they were doing all weekend didn’t convince you that these two are madly in love, then perhaps this video of Travis taking off Kourtney’s garter with is teeth will. Congrats, for hopefully last time, Kravis!