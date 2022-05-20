If you’ve been following along at home, then you’ve already heard about two of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s three weddings. First, there was Vegas, then there was Santa Barbara, and, now, it’s viva Italia!



The couple has reportedly arrived in Portofino in the Italian Riviera this weekend to exchange vows for one last time. Though, knowing these two, they seem like the type to do a six -month vow renewal so truly who knows!

TMZ reports that the pair rented out a 15th-century castle previously used for harbor defense, Castello Brown, for their nuptials and that the entire affair will span over four days. Notably, Scott Disick was apparently not invited, but the usual suspects—Kourtney’s kids, the KarJenner siblings, and some close friends—will be there.

Adding further fanfare to the whole ordeal, TMZ also notes that the duo is planning to have a follow-up reception after they return home from Italy so that they can party with more of their friends in Los Angeles. We’ve long known that there’s excess and then there’s Kardashian excess so no one should be surprised. Plus, now that there’s the new Hulu show, we know there’s clearly a need for content. With Kourtney’s 4,000 weddings, looks like season 2 is already in the bag.

