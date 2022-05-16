While we already knew that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had informally tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, apparently the whole thing wasn’t legit. Now, according to TMZ, it’s all official.
On Sunday, sources close to the couple told the tabloid that the couple finally obtained the legal paperwork and had their second of what will be three weddings when all is said and done. In a series of pics on TMZ, Kravis was seen around Santa Barbara in predictably hot wedding attire and driving around in a convertible that read, “Just Married.” They were also spotted exchanging vows outside of a courthouse.
Lest you think a Kardashian would ever dream of having a less-than-obscenely-over-the-top wedding, gird your loins for Kravis’s upcoming Italy wedding, which People says is “happening very soon.” Why have a spring or summer wedding when you can have two spring weddings and a summer (destination) wedding?!
Mazel tov to the famously horny couple!
- Bless the youths: Alabama Barker, aka Travis Barker’s daughter, has all the deets on her dad’s second wedding to Kourtney. [Page Six]
- Naturally, Scott Disick is already part of the Kravis nuptial discourse in some way. [US Magazine]
- Steph Curry is officially a college graduate. [People]
- In a surprise to absolutely no one, Ciara is still incredibly hot and now on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. [SI]
- Machine Gun Kelly is out here referring to Megan Fox as his “wife” and dedicating songs to their “unborn child” so... perhaps congrats are in order to the other alt couple of the moment too? [E! News]
- Can extremely relate to Doja Cat slamming back her drink at the Billboard Music Awards. [ET Online]
- Jason Momoa is reportedly dating Eiza González because, as they are wont to do, hot people always find other hot people to date. [People]