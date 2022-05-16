While we already knew that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had informally tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, apparently the whole thing wasn’t legit. Now, according to TMZ , it’s all official.



On Sunday, sources close to the couple told the tabloid that the couple finally obtained the legal paperwork and had their second of what will be three weddings when all is said and done. In a series of pics on TMZ, Kravis was seen around Santa Barbara in predictably hot wedding attire and driving around in a convertible that read, “Just Married.” They were also spotted exchanging vows outside of a courthouse.

Lest you think a Kardashian would ever dream of having a less-than-obscenely-over-the-top wedding, gird your loins for Kravis’s upcoming Italy wedding, which People says is “happening very soon.” Why have a spring or summer wedding when you can have two spring weddings and a summer ( destination) wedding?!

Mazel tov to the famously horny couple!