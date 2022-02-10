Much like her sister Kylie Jenner in 2016, Kim Kardashian seems to be realizing stuff. In an interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old shared what led her to divorce Kanye West and where she is now, emotionally and philosophically.



Kim says she’s decided, in the last two years, to stop making other people happy and start making “myself happy.” “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” she explained.

The shiny new girlfriend to Pete Davidson also said that her “40s are about being Team Me” and that she’s “going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.” Okay Kim!!! You seemed to be doing all of those things before, babe, but we support you announcing it again now!

In her most unbelievable pledge, Kim also said she was “going to put my phone down,” adding that she’d “unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.” She cited sister Khloé Kardashian for coming up with “the best phrase for that”: “She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

Kim is clearly on a journey and seems happy to be hanging out on Staten Island with Mr. BDE. We love it all for her. Keep choosing you, Kiki.