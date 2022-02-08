Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are nothing if not committed to the damn bit. The Saturday Night Live star made headlines this week when he made a seemingly innocuous comment in an interview with People.



Advertisement

While talking about living his life as a very famous person, he told Kay Adams, host of People (The TV Show!): “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Now, Petey, we have seen you out and about at Staten Island’s best restaurants. We’ve seen you jetsetting to LA. We’ve seen you wandering around Manhattan. I don’t buy the whole you “don’t do much” thing, but that’s besides the point. Davidson’s remark about his “girlfriend” has sent a lot of people into a tailspin, because that would mean that he and Kim are for real, for real.

Whether this is an ongoing publicity ploy or not, we know one thing for certain: Kanye is not happy. Particularly because this defining relationship moment with Pete and Kim is coinciding with Julia Fox deleting all of her Instagram photos with Ye. She said in an Instagram Story that she “took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’” Sure, Jan.