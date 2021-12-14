What’s better than a power couple? A messy power divorce, which is exactly what we’re getting from Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West who now officially goes by Ye. According to reports from E! News, Ye has been gumming up the works on the divorce paperwork by not responding to Kim and her lawyers. Now, she’s asking the court to declare her legally single stating, “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.” She’s also emphasized, via her lawyer, that she “has no desire to reconcile.” Yikes!

Making matters even worse for Ye’s ego, Kim is having her West surname removed despite previously saying she would keep it in order to have the same surname as her children.

Amid Ye’s very public appeals to save the marriage, he’s currently dating a model who is living with him in his Malibu house. What is love?