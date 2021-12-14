What’s better than a power couple? A messy power divorce, which is exactly what we’re getting from Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West who now officially goes by Ye. According to reports from E! News, Ye has been gumming up the works on the divorce paperwork by not responding to Kim and her lawyers. Now, she’s asking the court to declare her legally single stating, “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.” She’s also emphasized, via her lawyer, that she “has no desire to reconcile.” Yikes!
Making matters even worse for Ye’s ego, Kim is having her West surname removed despite previously saying she would keep it in order to have the same surname as her children.
Amid Ye’s very public appeals to save the marriage, he’s currently dating a model who is living with him in his Malibu house. What is love?
- Caitlyn Jenner says she was denied service at the Beverly Hills Hotel after she showed up wearing ripped jeans. The wannabe governor says she won’t be returning to the establishment ever again. [TMZ]
- Filming for the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on pause once again as three of the cast members have tested positive for covid. [TMZ]
- Baseball love also dies: David Ortiz aka Big Papi is splitting up with his wife after 25 years of marriage. [People]
- Julia Haart, the very annoying star of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, is also getting a divorce. Anything to upstage her eldest daughter, who announced her divorce in November. [Page Six]
- The end of Insecure will be getting the full documentary treatment as fans prepare to say farewell to their weekly Issa v. Lawrence debates. [Vulture]
- How obsessed do you think Lady Gaga is with Patrizia Gucci, a woman she wasn’t even willing to call or speak to? [YouTube]