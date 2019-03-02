Image: Getty

Yesterday, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk where she blamed herself for a kiss with Tristan Thompson, the 27-year-old former partner of her friend Khloé Kardashian. Meanwhile, Thompson wasn’t flagellating himself before an audience of millions but instead Instagramming his wine at a high-end restaurant in New York, seemingly completely content to let Woods take all the heat for the situation.



Kardashian was also quick to heap both shares of the blame on Woods, rather than the father of her child, tweeting “You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

But today, Kardashian seems to have come around to the idea that Woods (who denies reciprocating Thompson’s kiss) isn’t at fault for breaking up her relationship. She tweeted that this has been an “awful week” that caused her to say things she “shouldn’t have.”

She also acknowledged that this isn’t the first time Thompson has been caught in an incredibly public cheating scandal: “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.” The “first time” is probably in reference to a video of Thompson with another woman released shortly before she gave birth to their daughter.



Kardashian still maintains that some responsibility for her pain rests with Woods, following up the first tweet with another that read “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me.”



Ultimately, it’s pointless to divvy up fault in a situation like this as if it’s the check at a restaurant. Though it is worth noting that Thompson is back to work and casually posting food pics to social media, and Jordyn Woods is dealing with death threats on social media and begging forgiveness in a public groveling campaign.



“This was Tristan’s fault,” Kardashian said in one of her tweets. But as of now, Tristan Thompson seems like he’s free to move on to his next scandal, while there’s no telling how much many more times Woods is going to have to say she’s sorry.