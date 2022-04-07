There’s a point in every breakup where you decide to either make peace with your choices or harbor resentment forever. It seems like Khloé Kardashian is choosing the former with the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson.



On Wednesday, Khloé took part in an ABC News Special about the Kardashian-Jenners and spoke candidly about where she stands with Tristan now. “With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time,” the 37-year-old recalled of her early days with the NBA player.

The duo, who have been catastrophically on-again, off-again relationship since they first met 2016, got back together most recently in 2020 and seemed to have parted ways at some point in mid-2021. Lest you forgot even a drop of the drama, last year Tristan was caught cheating on Khloé with Maralee Nichols. Nichols gave birth to his child in December 2021.

Looking back on that time Tristan cheated on her shortly before she gave birth to their now-three year old daughter, True, Khloé told host Robin Roberts: “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to True] and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Khloé made sure to add that she thinks Tristan is still “a great guy” and dad, but he’s “just not the guy for me.”



Girl, we know. We’ve long known. Welcome to the resistance.