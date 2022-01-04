They say that the only constant in life is change, but whoever they are didn’t take into account Tristan Thompson’s ability to consistently embarrass his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. After a nasty public court battle with Maralee Nichols, a paternity test has discovered that Thompson is the father of Nichols’ son. Thompson originally claimed he had no sexual relationship with this woman and could not possibly have sired a child with her, according to numerous TMZ reports. Liars gonna lie!

Now that the dick-shaped cat is out of the bag and paternity has been established, Thompson is getting the band back together for his “ Sorry I Had Another Affair” Apology Tour. Thompson offered a standard apology on Instagram to everyone he had offended, making no mention of the hush money or the gag order he tried to place on Nichols so she would keep quiet about their son. Thompson then gave a direct apology to Kardashian, writing he had the “utmost respect” for her. Sure. Hopefully, Thompson’s resolution for 2022 is to start wearing condoms.