Image: Getty

Criminal charges of indecent assault and battery have been dropped against Kevin Spacey, which stemmed from a July 2016 incident in which Spacey allegedly groped an 18-year-old busboy at a Nantucket bar. The the decision was made after Spacey’s accuser was reportedly “unable” to provide video evidence of the alleged assault, according to the New York Daily News.

Per the NYDN, the Cape and Islands District Attorney said in a court filing that the case was dropped “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.”

Spacey’s accuser has not been publicly identified, but it has been reported that he is the son of Heather Unruh, a Boston news anchor. In 2017, Unruh described her son’s experience in a press conference, claiming that Spacey “purchased alcohol for her son until he was drunk and then stuck his hand inside the man’s pants and grabbed his genitals,” according to the Boston Globe.

Spacey’s accuser said he sent his girlfriend a Snapchat video during the alleged assault that “[showed] Spacey touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch,” according to CBS News. That video was reportedly in policy custody at the time. However, the New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that Spacey’s accuser “was unable to provide the video and said the phone was missing.”

This is just one of the multiple sexual assault and misconduct accusations Spacey has faced in the last two years: In 2017, Spacey was accused of making sexual advances towards the actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. In September 2018, a massage therapist filed a lawsuit against Spacey for allegedly forcing him to rub Spacey’s genital during a massage session at the actor’s house in 2016.