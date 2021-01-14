Kesha Has Joined Demi Lovato in Trying to Use Meditation to Connect With Aliens

Photo : FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP ( Getty Images )

I am appalled to JUST NOW be learning that singer Kesha has a podcast dedicated to exploring “supernatural subjects and alternative lifestyles” with guests who range from pop culture figures to supernatural experts. It’s called Kesha and the Creepies, and yes, I have already subscribed.



During a recent episode, Kesha was joined by Demi Lovato to talk about one of Lovato’s current favorite topics: using meditation to attempt to communicate with extraterrestrials. After going on a retreat with alien truther and UFO documentarian Dr. Steven Greer, Lovato posted on Instagram in October urging her followers to try to contact aliens themselves, and Kesha was intrigued.

“I loved the conversation we had because... there were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded,” Kesha says of Demi. “... [I told my family,] ‘All I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials.’ And they’re like, ‘OK.’”

You might think you’re the weird one in your extended family at the holiday gathering, but you’re probably not asking your family to try to meditate and download an app in order to learn how to channel aliens!

In this short clip from the episode, Demi talks about seeing a “blue orb named Kindness” while meditating to reach the aliens. I will be listening to this podcast IMMEDIATELY upon publishing this blog.

Less than a month after repeatedly berating the Mission: Impossible 7 crew about following covid-19 protocols, Tom Cruise has reportedly spent “huge sums” of money on two high-tech robots in order to enforce coronavirus safety protocols on the set and administer spot covid-19 tests to the crew.

Now that is the kind of sentence that raises more questions than it answers. How do these robots work? Are they security robots or medical robots? How exactly are these bots enforcing coronavirus safety protocols? This is a niche reference, but I’m imagining Baymax from Big Hero Six but with a speaker where Tom Cruise can yell at people from a distance.

According to a source on the set, “Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves.”

Ah, so the Incredibly Wealthy Man has deputized himself and his bot buddies to surveil and enforce coronavirus safety protocols for the crew members who likely make a tiny fraction of whatever he’ll be making from this movie? That seems totally reasonable and not at all like a very bad idea! Looking forward to more dystopically terrifying updates from the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

