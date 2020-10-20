Demi Lovato Believes Aliens Will Save Us From a Nuclear Apocalypse If Everyone Meditates Really Hard

Image : Andy Lyons ( Getty Images )

Demi Lovato is having a great time. According to a recent Instagram post, she’s back from a meditation retreat in the California desert, where she was mainly thinking about aliens. Now that she’s received her communication from the extraterrestrials zipping around Earth’s atmosphere, she wants everyone to meditate with her, so that the government will tell us aliens are real, and then the aliens can save us from global destruction. Are you following along? I know, it’s a lot.



On Instagram a few days ago, Lovato wrote that she had spent “a few days in Joshua Tree” with alien truther and UFO documentarian Dr. Steven Greer , who’s released a handful of films about his work, including 2020's Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind and 2017's Unacknowledged, both which dealt with Greer’s alleged encounters with extraterrestrials and the government cover-ups surrounding them. According to Lovato, she has “dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me.” Now, she wants to use the insight she’s gleaned to save the planet from its “very negative path towards destruction.”



To do that, Lovato urges fans and followers to meditate. “If we get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet.” Coincidentally, the movie she ostensibly learned such valuable insights from, Dr. Greer’s Unacknowledged, JUST became available for streaming on Amazon Prime. What a surprise.



Before a former Disney child star turned embattled pop diva crash landed in Joshua Tree to look at some aliens, Dr. Greer had been on the tail end of a busy year for himself. Early in the pandemic, he released, through Youtube channel Be Inspired, a video in which he proclaimed: “I don’t want to be alarmist, but I’m just going to tell you that there’s a great deal more known about [covid-19], and I think that’s water under the bridge, i.e. where did this come from? How did it emerge?” Implying, in the vague language of a conspiracist, that the pandemic was a planned affair. (This, obviously, sounds a whole lot like the “plandemic.”) Throughout the summer, he also posted numerous Youtube lectures, livestreams, and clips from his most recent documentary. They concerned a variety of topics: “UFO’s and Trans-dimensional Travel,” “Planned Military Abductions,” and “A Secret Agenda For Interplanetary War.”



His lectures are also available on the “CE5 Encounters” app, where he teaches people—including Demi Lovato, apparently—the “instructions and tools to assist you in making peaceful contact with extraterrestrial civilizations.” These tools, which Dr. Greer calls the “CE5 Protocol,” supposedly worked for Lovato, but also come with a terrifying side effect. According to a Vice report in 2019, Dr. Greer told Russian news channel RT that during his research, the CIA assassinated three of his colleagues. That same report also found that the teachings of Dr. Greer and other UFO truthers have slowly merged with QAnon conspiracies. Of course!



Just how much of Dr. Greer’s work Lovato has read or consumed is unclear, including his recently self-published ebook Disclosure, which is about, uh... anti-gravity propulsion systems, anti-nuclear alien factions, and the “secret agenda behind Star Wars: to eventually hoax an ET threat when none exists so that trillions will be spent on weapons build-up.” (Note: He is maybe, hopefully, talking about the literal Star Wars program.) Between us, I hope she set this particular text down somewhere she forgot about. It’s no fun that the kooky pursuits of the rich and famous these days all lead back to conspiracy theories about a cabal of interplanetary space demons that teleport via black holes into our subconcious minds.



Reps for Lovato, meanwhile, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how, and where, she first encountered Dr. Greer and his work. This post will be updated if, and when, they do.

