Kendall Jenner Is Social Distancing in the Back of a Maybach

Screenshot : TMZ

Today in celebrities doing stupid things: Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker decided to go on a road trip together while the entire state of California is under stay-at-home orders until at least May 19, TMZ reports. Apparently all 1,000 of Jenner’s massive familial homes, and potentially his, were not big enough to contain them. In their defense, it’s probably reeeeeally hard to have to stay sequestered in a mansion, you know?



Advertisement

According to TMZ, the pair took a quick trip to Sedona, Arizona, from Los Angeles in his Mercedes-Benz Maybach. In the video below, the pair were caught by fans breaking at a rest stop near the city. It’s unclear if either famous person was wearing a mask or homemade facial covering. It does look like Booker may have been wearing gloves, but I can’t confidently say the same for Jenner. A “source” told TMZ about the incident, “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group... They took a road trip for some much-needed air.” Well, in that case, it’s totally cool and fine.

Advertisement

Last month, I reported on influencers who also decided to ignore lockdown orders and go on road trips because they felt they had participated in social distancing efficiently (for two weeks.) They, like Jenner and Booker here, could be asymptomatic carriers of covid-19, spreading illness, or they could’ve interacted with sick populations on their travels. Whatever the case, it’s incredibly stupid—and it also mirrors actions taken by Ivanka Trump earlier this month, which is never a good thing. She traveled from D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey to celebrate passover, despite posting a video to her Twitter feed stressing the importance of staying home because, and this is a direct quote, “social distancing saves lives.” Cute!